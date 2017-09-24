South Lake Tahoe woman ID’d as fatal motorcycle crash victim

The California Highway Patrol released the identity of a woman who died in a crash at the intersection of California State routes 88 and 89 near Woodfords on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Charleen Blackburn, a 64-year-old resident of South Lake Tahoe, was riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on California Route 88 when she began approaching the intersection with California Route 89 at Woodfords.

Blackburn began making a left turn and entered the path of a 58-year-old Gardnerville woman traveling in the eastbound lane. The Gardnerville woman did not have enough time to apply her brakes and avoid a collision, according to CHP.

Blackburn was thrown from her motorcycle and landed in the roadway before coming to a rest in the westbound lane of California Route 88. She died from her injuries either in flight to or at Renown Hospital.

There will be no charges filed in the case, CHP officer Ruth Loehr said Friday, Sept. 22.