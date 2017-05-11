A passion for the slopes | SierraSun.com

Anyone that has crossed the path of Mike Iman can tell you that he has a passion and love for skiing and teaching the sport to others.

His expertise and vast knowledge has contributed in many ways to how Americans are taught to ski, and he has enjoyed an incredible career doing what he loved.

His love for skiing started in 1956 at Snowbasin near Ogden, Utah, when he was a young boy. This love turned into a long affair of over 52 years dedicating his life to teaching skiing.

He started his career as a ski instructor at Squaw Valley in the early 1960's. Iman taught skiing at Alpine Meadows, Park City, and was Northstar-at-Tahoe Resort's Ski School Director for 14 years before taking over the Sugar Bowl Ski School in 1990.

He has spent the last 26 years at Sugar Bowl as Mountain Sports Learning Center Director, and now serves as their Director Emeritus.

A large part of Iman's impact on the evolution of ski instruction in the United States is due to his involvement with the Professional Skier Instructors of America.

He was a PSIA Certification Examiner for 30 years and Chief Examiner for 10 years. Iman was President of the Western Board for two terms, a National Board Member for two years, a Western Division Demo Team Coach, and NASTC's Resident Senior Specialist. Internationally, he is a Level III CSIA Instructor in Canada.

His impact on ski instruction has been widespread, and he has been a mentor and trainer for literally thousands of instructors. Iman's professional reputation is known nationally of his top-level skiing skills, and world class coaching and teaching techniques.

His contributions to skiing are not just limited to ski instruction and education. In the off-season, he was a heavy equipment operator, logger, blaster, and trail developer at Northstar and Sugar Bowl.

His skills also played an important role in the layout of the mountains and many of the ski runs were carved out by Mike to enhance the thrill of not only skiing, but snowboarding, as well.

Iman and his wife, Carol, moved to Reno last year, and they are enjoying his time on and off the mountain.