Boat ramp to close after Oct. 1
September 21, 2017
In a sure sign that fall is near, the El Dorado Beach Boat Ramp at Lakeview Commons is no longer open Mondays through Wednesdays.
The partial closure took effect Sept. 18. The ramp will remain open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for the rest of September. Last launch each day is at 4:30 p.m. The last day of boat ramp operations will be Sunday, Oct. 1.
The maximum boat length is 23 feet. The boat length is subject to change due to water levels. The boat ramp passes under Lakeview Avenue and there is a bridge with a maximum 12 foot clearance.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- First snow of 2017-18 season falls in Squaw Valley, Truckee on Thursday, Sept. 21 (Video)
- One person killed in 16-vehicle crash Thursday on I-80
- The legacy of Lora Knight
- Nevada County prosecutor: child sex suspect caught at airport
- Lack of inventory continues to drive higher price of homes in Nevada County