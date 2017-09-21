Boat ramp to close after Oct. 1

In a sure sign that fall is near, the El Dorado Beach Boat Ramp at Lakeview Commons is no longer open Mondays through Wednesdays.

The partial closure took effect Sept. 18. The ramp will remain open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for the rest of September. Last launch each day is at 4:30 p.m. The last day of boat ramp operations will be Sunday, Oct. 1.

The maximum boat length is 23 feet. The boat length is subject to change due to water levels. The boat ramp passes under Lakeview Avenue and there is a bridge with a maximum 12 foot clearance.