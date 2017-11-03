With winter storms and ski season on the horizon, the "Plates for Powder" program is returning to the Lake Tahoe area, giving those in need of a new license plate a chance to ski for free.

Individuals who purchase a new Lake Tahoe license plate in either California or Nevada can receive free lift tickets to one of eight Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, participating in the program. With snow in the forecast for this weekend, now is the time to buy a Tahoe license plate.

"It is great to see the ski resorts come together to offer free tickets to help raise funds for important environmental improvement projects," said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. "You can ski for free and help make a big difference for Tahoe."

Plate sales and renewal fees generate proceeds that go directly to the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands to fund hiking and biking trails, and watershed restoration projects.

The Tahoe Fund — a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for environmental improvement projects that support lake clarity, recreation and stewardship in the Tahoe Basin — is organizing the program on behalf of the public agencies.

The resorts participating in the promotion include Diamond Peak, Heavenly Valley, Homewood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Northstar California, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Tahoe Cross Country, and Tahoe City Winter Sports Park.

Information on how to purchase a plate and redeem free tickets is available at tahoeplates.org. The promotion is available from now until April 1. Some restrictions apply.