Explore Tahoe: From yoga to skiing, Feb. 18-16 winter mountain fest has it all | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Twice a year, North Tahoe and Truckee adventurers can embrace their passion for nature and sports with the Alpenglow Mountain Festival.

Starting this weekend, your appetite for winter fun will be taken care of.

Over the course of 9 days, from Feb. 18-26, Tahoe City-based Alpenglow Sports invites outdoor enthusiasts to participate in a plethora of events celebrating human-powered mountain sports as part of this year’s winter festival.

“Of course I’m biased, but I think this is the most unique mountain festival,” said Alpenglow Sports owner Brendan Madigan. “I don’t know if there’s anything like it at this scale.”

The festival is chock full of events throughout the day that participants can register for online to secure a space in the classes of their choosing.

Pro tip: Be sure to check the site multiple times a day as spaces are constantly opening up for various classes that may appear full.

Lake Tahoe is certainly a mecca for outdoor wonder and athleticism, and Alpenglow is proud to create this community mountain lifestyle event unlike any in the country, as almost every event is free-of-charge.

“It’s really geared toward beginner and intermediate levels, who don’t have as much experience in these different sports,” Madigan said. “For people who’ve never tried backcountry skiing or yoga or snowshoeing or skate skiing — we provide a free, safe and welcoming environment to test sports out.”

The Festival offers numerous backcountry, nordic, snowshoe, fat tire bike and snow skate adventures, to name a few options. Below are a few of the Sierra Sun’s top film and yoga events not to miss:

FILM SERIES

Mountainfilm Festival: This Saturday will kick off the critically acclaimed Mountainfilm Festival, a screening that travels the world through with a selection of current and best-loved adventure films.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7p.m.

Where: Olympic Village Lodge, Squaw Valley

Cost: $12

Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival : View grassroots backcountry filmmakers’ best work during this annual screening tradition. All proceeds benefit the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Where: Granlibakken Tahoe, Tahoe City

Cost: $10 in advance; $12 at the door

Winter Film Series featuring Adrian Ballinger & Cory Richards: The fourth installment of the 11th annual Winter Film Series features world-famous, high altitude climbers and their dramatic, oxygen-less ascent of Mt. Everest.

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Where: Olympic Village Lodge, Squaw Valley

Cost: Free

Yoga Classes

The Alpenglow Mountain Festival offers yoga options each day of the celebration, in a variety of formats. Participants can also choose from two event options:

Daily Yoga: A mellow vinyasa class designed to stretch before or after your mountain adventures with Prana. All levels are welcome and class times vary throughout the event; see website for complete details.

Yoga in the Yurt: Enjoy a soothing vinyasa class from the comfort of Tahoe Cross Country’s Yurt, presented by Prana. Classes will focus on stretching the legs, lower back, hips, shoulders and feet.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.