Final week football playoff scenarios for Class 3A Northern League

With only one game remaining in the Class 3A football season, the Northern League's six-team playoff bracket is beginning to take shape.

At 8-0, Fernley has captured the regular season title and will receive a bye week going into the playoffs, which begin on Nov. 3.

The other bye week and No. 2 seed has yet to be decided with Truckee, Spring Creek, and Churchill County all at 6-2. Each team has clinched a playoff berth.

Further down, South Tahoe sits in fifth place at 5-3, but could move into fourth with a win over Truckee in the season finale.

The final berth comes down to Sparks and Elko, who each own a 3-5 record. The Railroaders own a win over the Indians in the regular season, so a victory at home against 2-6 Wooster in the season finale would guarantee entry into the postseason. Elko would need a Sparks loss, and to upset Spring Creek on the road on Thursday, Oct. 26.