Ginty takes over North Tahoe basketball program | SierraSun.com

North Tahoe High School will have a new face patrolling the hardwood next winter season with Devin Ginty recently being named the boys' head basketball coach for the Lakers.

The team has largely struggled in recent years and hasn't finished with a winning record in over a decade, but Ginty is looking to change that — starting next week when the school hosts a youth camp for incoming fourth- through 10th-graders.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to coach," Ginty said. "It's rare to have so many active and athletic kids in one area. I think we have a great opportunity to change the culture and make it a very competitive basketball culture. For me the emphasis has to start with (youth development)."

Ginty joins North Tahoe after coaching as an assistant at Oakdale High School and Turlock High School. He was also an assistant basketball coach at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Ginty played four years of basketball at the University of San Diego and helped the team reach the 2008 NCAA tournament during his freshman year. He also spent time playing overseas in Taiwan, China, Ireland, Finland, and England.

North Tahoe will be Ginty's first stint as a head coach.

"I want our team to have a big emphasis on playing hard, tough, fundamental basketball," Ginty said. "Pressure defense, and hopefully our defense will lead to our offense."

Ginty will begin instilling his basketball philosophy on Monday, July 18, with the first day of the Lakers' youth camp.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and will last until Friday, July 21. Cost of the camp is $50. Ginty said some of the team's incoming junior and senior players will also be on hand to help run the camp.

The price of the camp also includes a T-shirt and a season ticket to next year's home basketball games. Registration and payment will be accepted on-site or can be done online at bit.ly/2r8YH6A.

"Kids will get some really good fundamental coaching, so we can get a head start and expose them where the program is heading," Ginty said. "And hopefully they'll be the future of the program."