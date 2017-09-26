 Heavenly Mountain Resort targeting Nov. 17 opening for 2017-18 season | SierraSun.com

Heavenly Mountain Resort targeting Nov. 17 opening for 2017-18 season

Staff Report
Skiers take the lift up the mountain at Heavenly Mountain Resort in April 2017. Heavenly is targeting a Nov. 17 opening date for the 2017-18 season.

Heavenly Mountain Resort is targeting Nov. 17 as its opening date for the 2017-18 winter season.

Heavenly Senior Communications Manger Kevin “Coop” Cooper is cautiously optimistic about a strong winter, but he said Monday, Sept. 25, that a pre-Thanksgiving opening is obviously up to Mother Nature.

Heavenly opened the epic 2016-17 season on Nov. 23.

Forecasters are predicting the approaching winter will not be as extreme as the 2017-17 winter. However, it is still early to be making long-term predictions, forecasters cautioned.

