Incline football looks to rebound from tough loss to Foresthill

After a tough loss to Foresthill last week, Incline football will host their first home game in nearly a month when the Highlanders (2-2) take on Valley Christian (0-3).

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Incline High on Friday, Sept. 29. The contest will also serve as the start to alumni weekend with many past Highlanders athletes recognized at halftime.

On Saturday Sept. 30, the alumni celebration continues with the inaugural Highlander Pride Golf Tournament at the Championship Course. Registration for the golf tournament is still open at HighlanderPride.com

Last week, the Highlanders took their 2-1 record into Foresthill High School hoping to improve to 3-1, but the Wildfires had other plans.

Incline looked strong in the first quarter behind a solid running attack led by freshman quarterback, Dylan Cleary. Their second offensive drive led to a 17-yard field goal by freshman Marco Barraza. But the Wildfires were not going to be put out that easily.

Later in the first quarter Foresthill scored on a 40-yard run off right tackle. The two-point conversion failed and the first quarter came to an end with Incline trailing 6-3.

In the second quarter, senior defensive end, Max Wilderman recovered a fumble but the Highlander offense stalled. Foresthill intercepted a Cleary pass and marched down the field for a touchdown. Their two-point conversion was good and all of the sudden the Highlanders were trailing 14 to 3. But as usual, the Highlander defense kept the team in the game.

After Barraza's punt pinned the Wildfires deep in their end of the field, Incline came up with back-to-back quarterback sacks. The first was by freshman, Jack Reber. The second by Wilderman resulted in a safety, which reduced the Wildfires lead.

After another quarterback sack by Barraza and a short punt, the Highlanders took over on Foresthill 40-yard line. Incline struggled to move the ball and Barraza's second field goal attempt was blocked.

An inception by freshman, Brad Rye, gave the Highlanders another chance to score before the half, and Barraza came through with a 25-yard field goal to make it 14-8 at halftime.

The Wildfires started the second half with a solid drive capped off by a 51-yard run by their sophomore running back, Brody Johnston-Siefker. After a successful two-point conversion, Foresthill lead 22-8.

The Wildfires successfully executed an onside kick after the touchdown, but the Highlander defense caused a three-and-out.

Incline then put together a nice drive that stalled at the 5-yard line, and then came up empty as Barraza's field goal attempt missed.

Both teams' defenses started strong in the 4th quarter with multiple punts and a second Foresthill interception of Cleary immediately followed by another quarterback sack by the Highlanders' Wilderman.

Then on a fourth-and-short play for the Incline offense, Cleary broke through the line on a quarterback sneak and sprinted 50 yards for a Highlander touchdown. The point after touchdown was not successful, leaving the score 22-14.

Late in the fourth quarter the Highlanders air attack came alive with Cleary completing passes to Rye, Jack Reber, and sophomore Zach Pexa. But as time expired, Cleary's end zone pass to junior Trent Green fell incomplete and the Highlanders lost by a final score of 22-14.

Sophomore Jorge Cardiel and Eleazar Santiago led the Highlanders defense with 10 tackles. Junior Ricky Tinoco and Wilderman each had nine tackles. Wilderman and Barazza both finished with three sacks.