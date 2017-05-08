Incline High baseball falls to North Tahoe | SierraSun.com

The North Tahoe High School baseball team powered their way to 41 runs en route to a three-game sweep of the Incline Highlanders from April 25-29.

The Lakers (19-5 overall, 12-4 2A Northern League) got off to a strong start on Tuesday, April 25, with a 19-4 win at Golden Eagle Park in Sparks, Nev.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead putting up five runs in the top of the first inning, and five more runs in the top of the second. The Lakers also put up two runs in the fourth inning, and seven more in the seventh.

Junior Graham Payne and sophomore Eli Payne paced the offense with four RBIs each.

Senior pitcher Trent Lingruen gave up six hits, and two earned runs en route to the win. He also recorded two strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Incline sophomore pitcher Dalton Fry took the loss.

The Lakers and Highlanders got together a few days later for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29, at Hug High School in Reno, Nev. Of note, neither team has been able to play a game in Tahoe this season because of the amount of snow and water still on the ground.

After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, the Lakers responded with five runs of their own in the bottom half to take a 5-3 lead in the opening game of the doubleheader. The Highlanders were then held scoreless for the remainder of the contest, while the Lakers put up eight more runs en route to a 13-3 win.

The Lakers completed the sweep with a 9-1 win against Incline High School (6-9 overall, 6-8 2A Northern League).

Incline concludes the regular season with a three-game set against Yerington High School this week, including a doubleheader in Yerington, Nev., on Saturday, May 5.