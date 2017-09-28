Incline High prep roundup

The Incline High football team got back into action after a week off, for a road game on Friday, Sept. 22, at Foresthill.

The game would be competitive throughout with Incline finding different ways to score in order to give themselves a shot at the end.

Freshman kicker Marco Barraza supplied a pair of field goals in the first half for the Highlanders. The defense also added to the scoring total with a sack of Foresthill's quarterback in the end zone for a safety.

Foresthill was the only team to find the end zone in the first half, taking a 14-8 advantage into the locker room.

The teams traded scores in the third quarter with Incline freshman quarterback Dylan Cleary taking a 50-yard keeper up the middle for a touchdown. The extra-point would be blocked.

Incline trailed by eight points throughout the final quarter but was unable to find the game-tying score in a 22-14 defeat.

The Highlanders (2-2) will return home for the first time since Sept. 1, when the team plays host to Valley Christian (0-3) on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tennis

The Incline boys' tennis team continued to alternate wins and losses in league play with a 13-5 loss at home to South Tahoe on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The boys saw a pair of singles victories from junior Colin Drewes, and junior Dalton Fry with each player winning two out of three matches on the day.

Junior Paul Larson and sophomore Jake Harrell gave Incline their only doubles victory of the day.

The defeat drops the Highlanders to 4-4 in league standings.

The Incline girls were at South Tahoe on Tuesday, and played to a 9-9 tie, before being edged by South Tahoe in the tiebreaker. Senior Viki Valente and sophomore Kate Tong were undefeated, according to the school's sport's site Highlandersports.org, with Valente being unbeaten throughout league play thus far.

Girls' Golf

The defending Class 2A state champion Highlanders closed out the regular season last week with a round at the 4,677-yard, par-71 Carson Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and finished in second place. The girls have been runners-up their last three matches, according to the school's sport's site Highlandersports.org, and have been led by Mariana Leoncio, Scarlet Ramos, Tiffany Krolick, and Hannah Welco.

Because the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has no regional distinction for girls' Class 2A golf, the Highlanders will next play in the Class 2A/1A Nevada State Girls Golf Championship on Oct. 9-10, at the 5,129-yard, par-72 Toana Vista Golf Course in West Wendover.

Cross-Country

The Incline boys' and girls' cross-country teams traveled to Sparks, Nev., for the Reed Invitational on Friday, Sept. 22.

Freshman runner Niklas Pietzke led the boys' team, finishing with a time of 18 minutes 47 seconds on the 5,000-meter course for 28th out of 111 runners.

Senior Kate Rye was the lone representative for the girls and finished with a time of 23:27.