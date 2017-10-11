Incline volleyball completes sweep of North Tahoe

The Incline volleyball team maintained their second-place position in the Class 2A Northern League standings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with a 3-1 victory at home over North Tahoe.

The Highlanders (15-6, 7-1 Northern League) came into the game after being off for the past 12 days because of the school's fall break, but the lack of competition seemed to have little affect as the girls rolled to a 25-13 victory in the opening set against the Lakers (4-11, 3-5 Northern League).

Seniors Ellyse Kirkland, Madison Cronk, and Madeleine Saxe led the way in the first set, according to Incline's sports' site HighlanderSports.org, with Kirkland and Cronk taking advantage of Saxe's setting ability.

Game two would be much closer with senior Alexis Krolick and sophomore Olivia Schneider helping the Highlanders to a 25-20 win and a 2-0 advantage.

The Lakers would fight back in the third set, jumping out to an 8-0 lead. The Highlanders climbed back into the game behind the play of senior libero Leslie Medina and junior Alyssa Fellows, but it wouldn't be enough as North Tahoe staved off defeat behind a 25-21 win.

Incline returned to form in the fourth set, taking a commanding 25-16 win behind the play of sophomore middle hitter Michaela Racich, as the team completed a two-game season sweep of North Tahoe.

Recommended Stories For You

The two schools faced each other on Sept. 28 with Incline winning 3-2.

The win keeps Incline on pace with league leaders, Yerington (22-5, 10-0 Northern League), and leaves the door open for the Highlanders to capture the league title.

The Highlanders will next head east on Friday, Oct. 13, for a game against West Wendover (1-10, 1-7 Northern League). The team will then be at third place White Pine (21-3, 6-3 Northern League) the following day in a crucial league matchup. The Highlanders have beaten both West Wendover and White Pine in matches earlier in the season.

The girls will take on Yerington on Oct. 21, in a road game that will likely decide the regular season league title. Yerington defeated Incline 3-1 earlier in the year.