Incline volleyball spikes White Pine for season’s biggest win

Incline High's volleyball team remained perfect in Class 2A Northern League play with a pair of wins over West Wendover and White Pine last week.

The girls played host to West Wendover on Friday, Sept. 15, and took out the Wolverines in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-18).

Seniors Ellyse Kirkland, Madison Cronk, Alexis Krolick, and Madeleine Saxe were solid during the match, according to Head Coach Tim Kelly, with senior Leslie Medina and junior Alyssa Fellows providing consistent passing to set up the team's weapons on the outside and middle.

"The hard thing for Sarah and I is we expect great volleyball on every play," said Kelly, on the school's sports' site Highlandersports.org, of he and his co-head coach Sarah Williams. "Honestly, we weren't great tonight, we were good enough to win, but every single member of this volleyball family knows that we have a whole other level that we are capable of on the court."

The Highlanders then picked up their biggest win of the season the following day, when they hosted White Pine. The Bobcats entered the game with a 15-1 record, and were responsible for ending Incline's season in the regional semifinals a year ago.

The two teams traded the opening sets with Incline taking the first 25-15. White Pine bounced back with a 25-16 win in the second set.

White Pine took control of the third set, holding a 24-21 lead, but Saxe had a pair of digs, and an ace from sophomore Olivia Schneider evened the game at 24.

White Pine then scored to set up the Bobcats' third game point, but the junior Chandler Cohn came up with the kill. She finished the match with five kills, 16 digs, and two blocks. After Incline scored to set up game point, Krolick rose up for a block to give Incline the 27-25 win.

White Pine bounced back in the following set, outscoring Incline 12-6 after the team's were knotted at 13.

The Highlanders took a big advantage in game five, setting up match point at 14-6 (match point is 15 if a volleyball game goes into the fifth set). But the Bobcats rallied to score the next six points.

Kirkland then made a pass to Saxe, who set up the winning kill from Cohn, as Incline took the match via a 15-12 victory in the final set.

The team was led by their three senior captains — Kirkland, Saxe and Cronk. Kirkland finished with 12 kills, 21 digs, and three blocks. Saxe finished the match with 34 assists, and 13 digs. Cronk finished with eight kills, and seven digs.

The Highlanders then traveled to Quincy, Calif., for a nonleague game on Wednesday, Sept. 20 (results not available at time of press).

Incline (4-0 Northern League) will then return to league play with a road game on Friday, Sept. 20 against Silver Stage (2-2 Northern League).

The Highlanders will then face Yerington in what will likely be a showdown between the two first place teams in the Northern League. The Lions sit at 4-0 in league play as of Wednesday, Sept. 20, and will face North Tahoe in a league game before traveling to Incline on Saturday, Sept. 23, for a noon showdown.

Statistics provided by Highlandersports.org.