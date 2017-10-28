Lady Bobcats conclude impressive year with consolation title

The Lake Tahoe School eighth-grade girls' basketball team finished off an impressive season with a consolation championship trophy at the Tah-Neva league tournament in Truckee.

The Bobcats girls finished the regular season undefeated in league play. The team’s roster consisted of four eighth graders, five seventh graders and four sixth graders, yet the 2017 Lake Tahoe School girls’ basketball team managed to outhustle, outplay, and outscore their often larger and more experienced opponents on a consistent basis this fall.

In the championship tournament, the Bobcats hung tough against a huge Carson Valley team but eventually lost, sending the team to the consolation bracket of the tournament. Playing next against their league rivals, North Tahoe, and struggling to find their offense some in the second game, the Bobcats scrapped their way to the win that would send them to the consolation championship game.

Win or lose, the eighth-grade girls were headed to their last game in a Bobcats uniform as they squared off against the Timberwolves of South Lake Tahoe. The girls took charge from the opening tip and never looked back, pulling off the upset by a score of 47-33.

"Girls and parents, it was a pleasure to be one of your coaches this season,” Bobcats Head Coach Shane Goddard said. “You were absolutely the best group of kids to coach. You were respectful to each other and to us; it is a testament to your great parents, teachers, and coaches throughout the years.

"The season was a huge success, as we all improved immensely and competed ferociously. You are a special group of girls, and I was proud to be your coach."