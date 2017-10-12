Lady Highlanders finish third at state golf tourney

The young Incline girls' golf team traveled east to the Nevada / Utah border on Monday, Oct. 9, for the Class 2A/1A Nevada State Girls Golf Championship, where the squad's four players fired a combined score of 1,147 over two rounds of play to capture third place overall.

The two-day tournament was held in West Wendover at the 5,139-yard, par-72 Toana Vista Golf Course. The tournament featured eight teams and a field of 37 players.

Incline entered the tournament as the five-time defending state champions, but after losing last year's individual state champion Kennedy Cohn and runner-up Christine Schwartz to graduation, this year's team featured a young lineup of three freshmen and one junior for this year's state tournament.

Conditions were cold and windy for Monday's opening round, according to the Toana Vista clubhouse, with winds whipping from 10 to 20 mph, making the desert, links course more difficult as missed fairways often resulted in balls landing in sagebrush or dirt.

Making play more difficult were fast greens on the course, according to the clubhouse, with the first day coming in at a stimpmeter rating of 13 and 11 for the final round.

Only Kami Niles (92), of Sierra Lutheran, and Sarah Isaacs (97), of West Wendover broke 100 after the fist 18 holes of the tournament.

Most of the scores improved on the second day with temperatures around 70 degrees and little wind.

Sierra Lutheran won the tournament with a 928, followed by West Wendover with a 1,026. Niles took the individual title with a 178 to edge Isaacs by four strokes.

Freshman Mariana Leoncio led Incline during the two-day event with a score of 211 for fifth place individually. Leoncio entered Tuesday's final round sitting in third place by two strokes after shooting a 104 over the first 18 holes, but final round scores of 95 by West Wendover's Sydney Boatman and a 103 by Sierra Lutheran's Adyson Casteel were good enough to bump Leoncio into fifth place.

Junior Scarlet Ramos was next for Incline with a two-day score of 287 for 11th place. Freshman Hannah Welco shot a 299 to finish in 15th place. Freshman Tiffany Krolick rounded out the teams scoring with a 350.