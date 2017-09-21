Lake Tahoe climber Stefan Fellner reached semifinals at the Sport Climbing Youth World Championships in Austria

High Altitude Fitness' Team Flash sport climber Stefan Fellner recently traveled to Europe to compete against the world's top indoor climbers at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

Fellner, 16, of Kings Beach, competed against 120 of the top young lead climbers throughout the world during the competition on Aug. 30 – Sept. 10.

The climbers were then divided into two groups for the qualification round where Fellner finished in 12th place to reach the semifinals. He was the only one out of six United States climbers to reach the semifinals in the Male A Youth Lead category.

Fellner's run at the world championships would come to an end in the semifinals, where he finished in 16th out of 29 climbers. The top eight climbers reached the final round, where Shuta Tanaka, of Japan, took home the world championship.

Fellner will continue to compete for Team USA, according to a statement from High Altitude Fitness, when he travels to Montreal on Oct. 30 – Nov. 5, for the PanAmerican Youth Championship.

The competitive climbing continued at High Altitude Fitness last weekend with the gym hosting a USA Climbing sanctioned Bouldering Competition,

More than 60 climbers competed in seven divisions during the bouldering competition on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Bouldering involves climbing without ropes on short walls to minimize risk of injury should a fall occur. The routes are generally characterized by their high difficulty over a short distance.

Fellner would compete in one of the deepest fields in the Male Youth A division, and would finish in a points tie for first place with Colin Wills, Granite Bay, Calif., but because Wills completed the five routes in six attempts to Fellner's 11 attempts, Wills was awarded first place.

Ben Geis also represented Team Flash, competing in the Male Youth B division where he finished in eighth place out of 13 climbers. Other Team Flash members included Andrew Barth and Skyler Beaubien, who each competed in the Male Youth C division. Barth would capture a fifth-place finish out of nine competitors. Chloe Hamilton also represented the team with a third-place finish out of the Female Youth D category.

Results provided by USAClimbing.org.