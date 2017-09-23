Lake Tahoe’s Big Blue Adventure hosts second annual Truckee Marathon on Sunday

A year after hosting the inaugural Truckee Marathon, Big Blue Adventure will return to historic downtown Truckee on Sunday, Sept. 24, for the second annual race through Truckee and around Donner Lake.

Hundreds of runners will hit the pavement for an 8 a.m. start at downtown Truckee for either marathon or half marathon distances, in what should be cool weather and ideal conditions for taking on the 26.15-mile race.

This year's full marathon is projected to bring in roughly 250 racers, according to Big Blue Adventure Director of Operations Bryan Rickards, which will mark an increase of about 50 runners from a year ago. The Truckee Half Marathon will have around three times the racers as the full marathon, Rickards said.

With the event, Rickards said Big Blue Adventure has focused on having as little impact on the Truckee community, keeping the route as much as possible to paved trails and the shoulder of the road.

“When we designed the course, we really wanted to not have a huge impact on the community and utilize as much of the trail system as we could.”Bryan Rickards Big Blue Adventure Director of Operations

"When we designed the course, we really wanted to not have a huge impact on the community and utilize as much of the trail system as we could," Rickards said.

Recommended Stories For You

"There's going to be one intermittent traffic stop when they cross (Highway) 89 by the college, heading toward Donner Lake at the beginning — 2 minutes of intermittent closure."

The runners will head west from downtown Truckee and circumnavigate Donner Lake. The field will hit the toughest part of the course just before the halfway point, as they face the climb up Northwoods Bouleveard. From there, the runners will hit the Trout Creek Trail as they drop back into Truckee. The course will then head east on single-track trails, and then to Glenshire Drive before following Legacy Trail along the Truckee River. The racers then follow the trail back to downtown Truckee for the finish.

The marathon will be staged out of the Community Arts Center parking lot.

Registration for the event is open online until Sept. 22. The cost is $110 for the marathon, and $95 for the half marathon. There's also an option to run the marathon as a relay team, which costs $220.

Registration will also be available on race day from 6 – 7 a.m.

An awards ceremony will follow the race, taking place from 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the two races with awards for the top age-group finishers.