Lakers compete at Big George track meet | SierraSun.com

A dozen North Tahoe High School track and field team members set personal records at the Big George Invitational on Saturday, April 29, in Minden, Nev.

The meet, which was held at Douglas High School, served as a big test for the Lakers who competed against some of the biggest schools in Northern Nevada.

North Tahoe athletes who set personal records at the meet included: Jacob Gramanz 1,600 meters (5:10.46), Max Roske 1,600 meters (5:33.52), Nickolas Burkhart, 300 meter hurdles (51.19 seconds), Ethan Everest, discus (102 feet), Eli Keechler, discus (93 feet), Kestrel Sura, 200 meters (29.10 seconds), and Hope Anderson, 200 meters (29.50 seconds).

The other North Tahoe athletes who set personal bests were: Lydia Damron, 400 meters (1:08.26), Kestrel Sura, 400 meters (1:08.77), Anna Yamauchi, 1,600 meters (5:58.84), Julia Saxe, 300 meter hurdles (53.38 seconds), and Paige Battalia, discus (70 feet, 6 inches).

The North Tahoe track team was comprised mainly of freshmen and sophomores, with three seniors in attendance because of other commitments.

Senior Kyla Pierce turned in the best performance for upperclassmen with a fourth place finish in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Pierce tied for fourth with Kayla Provost of Douglas High School, Destiny Ricci of Silver Stage High School, and Rylee Jackson of Reno High School. Senior Hanah Smrt of Galena High School won the event with a leap of 5 feet.

This meet is a tradition for North Tahoe, often it is the first meet where they compete with the athletes they will face at the 2A Northern League regionals.

Other standout performances included sophomore Riley Hacker, who placed fifth in the 800-meter run (2:06.25). Senior John Munyan of Douglas High School won the 800 meters in 2:01.29, which was a personal best.

The North Tahoe girls' 4X100 meter relay team also earned a fifth-place finish in the finals, with a time of 54.74 seconds. McQueen High School won the event in 51.61 seconds.

North Tahoe next competes at the 2017 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's 3A-2A-1A Northern Region Track & Field Championships at Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nev., for trials on Friday, May 12. And then on Saturday, May 13, at Carson High School in Carson City, Nev., for finals.