Lakers sweep cross-country regional titles

The North Tahoe Lakers cross-country team swept the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A/1A Northern Regional Championships on Friday, Oct. 27, at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, Nev.

The Lakers boys' topped three other teams to capture first place, with four runners finishing in the top 10 out of a field of 39, while the girls’ finished with six athletes in the top eight to capture the team championship.

Senior JC Schoonmaker gave the school its best finish of the meet, completing the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds for second overall.

Sierra Lutheran senior Jared Marchegger won the boys' race with a time of 16:57.

Junior Alex Whitman was next for the Lakers with at time of 18:27 for seventh place. Freshman Etienne Bordes was next in eighth place with a time of 18:41. Junior Riley Hacker then crossed the line with a time of 19:17 for ninth place.

The Lakers also had junior Corey Joslin (19:42), freshman Phoenix Sanchez (20:03), and senior Jake Inclan (20:58) competing at the regional meet.

The Lady Lakers would put together a dominant showing at the to capture first-place overall against two other squads.

Junior Anna Yamauchi led the team with a time of 22:36 for second place.

Junior Josii Johnson came in next for the Lakers with a time of 22:39 for third place. Freshman Kili Lehmkuhl was next in fourth place with a time of 22:40. Junior Jillian Ferre then crossed the line in sixth with a time of 23:10. Junior Ella Carr was next at 23:43 for seventh place, followed by freshman Alani Powell in eighth place with a time of 23:50. Junior Elan Lindsey was the Lakers final competitor, finishing 17th with a time of 26:45. The girls and boys' performances qualified the team for next week's state championship meet.

Incline

The Highlanders also competed at the regional meet.

Freshman Niklas Pietzke paced the Incline boys with a time of 18:18 for fifth place and was Incline's only runner to qualify for the state meet.

Freshman Zach Homola was next with a time of 21:10 for 22nd place. Junior Dillon Jenkins crossed the line with a time of 23:05, followed by Brent Wolf with a time of 23:11.

Senior Kate Rye was the girls' only representative and finished with a time of 25:16 for 13th place.

The state championship meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 at Shadow Mountain Park.