Lakers sweep cross-country state championships

The North Tahoe Lakers added to the school's cross-country legacy on Saturday, Nov. 4, with the boys and girls' teams each capturing state championships. The boys’ team has now won six straight state titles, while the girls have now won four straight.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A / 1A State Cross-Country Championships were held at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, Nev., on a similar course as last week’s Northern Championships where both Lakers teams captured regional titles.

Senior JC Schoonmaker capped off his high school career with his fourth overall team championship at the school, and a second-place finish on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds to lead the Lakers boys, who outscored second place, The Meadows, by 21 points with a low score of 29.

Freshman Etienne Bordes finished next with a time of 18:19 for ninth place, followed by freshman Phoenix Sanchez with a time of 18:20 for 10ty, and Alex Whitham also at 18:20 for 11th as the Lakers put four runners in the top 11.

The North Tahoe girls would put together an even more impressive performance with the team's four scorers all finishing in the top six as the Lakers took the state championship behind a low score of 14 points, dominating second place, The Meadows, who finished with 50.

Freshman Kili Lehmkuhl took second overall with a time of 20:45, followed by junior Josii Johnson in third place with a time of 21:20.

Senior Anna Yamauchi finished in fifth with a time of 21:42, and was followed by junior Ella Carr in sixth place with a time of 21:43.