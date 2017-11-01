Lakers sweep regional cross-country titles

Nevada's most decorated cross-country team added more hardware to their trophy case on Friday, Oct. 27, as the North Tahoe Lakers swept the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A/1A Northern Regional Championships, at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, Nev.

The Lakers boys' topped four other teams to capture first place with a low score of 23 points, while the girls' finished with six athletes in the top eight to capture the team championship with a low score of 11 points.

Senior JC Schoonmaker gave the Lakers their best finish of the meet, completing the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds for second overall.

Sierra Lutheran senior Jared Marchegger won the boys' race with a time of 16:57.

Junior Alex Whitman was next for the Lakers with a time of 18:27 for seventh place. Freshman Etienne Bordes was next in eighth place with a time of 18:41. Junior Riley Hacker then crossed the line with a time of 19:17 for ninth place

The Lakers also had junior Corey Joslin (19:42), freshman Phoenix Sanchez (20:03), and senior Jake Inclan (20:58) competing at the regional meet.

The Lady Lakers would put together a dominant showing at the meet to capture first-place overall against three other Class 2A/1A squads.

Junior Anna Yamauchi led the team with a time of 22:36 for second place.

Junior Josii Johnson came in next for the Lakers with a time of 22:39 for third place. Freshman Kili Lehmkuhl was next in fourth place with a time of 22:40. Junior Jillian Ferre then crossed the line in sixth with a time of 23:10. Junior Ella Carr was next at 23:43 for seventh place, followed by freshman Alani Powell in eighth place with a time of 23:50. Junior Elan Lindsey was the Lakers final competitor, finishing 17th with a time of 26:45. The performances qualified the teams for next week's state championship meet.

North Tahoe's 20 boys' state titles far surpass any other program in the state with Reno High coming in at second with 11. The Lakers have won the last five state championships.

The Lady Lakers are tied with Carson High for the most state titles with 10. The girls have won the past three state championships.

Incline

The Highlanders also competed at the regional meet.

Freshman Niklas Pietzke paced the Incline boys with a time of 18:18 for fifth place. He was Incline's only runner to qualify for the state meet.

Freshman Zach Homola was next with a time of 21:10 for 22nd place. Junior Dillon Jenkins crossed the line with a time of 23:05, followed by Brent Wolf with a time of 23:11.

Senior Kate Rye was the girls' only representative and finished with a time of 25:16 for 13th place.

The state championship meet will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at Shadow Mountain Park.