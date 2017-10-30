Nevada Wolf Pack notebook: Jordan Caroline misses exhibition because of injury

The University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack played Sunday, Oct. 29, without junior forward Jordan Caroline, who has been bothered by injuries since training camp started.

“He is about 70 percent (sprained ankle),” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “He could have played if it was a league game that we had to win. If he is like this when we play Idaho or Rhode Island, he won’t play. He has struggled with injuries the entire training camp.”

Caroline is one guy Nevada can ill afford to be without for a long period of time. He is the heart and soul of the team, and he was probably the most consistent player the Pack had last season when it made its first NCAA appearance in 10 years.

CENTERS ARE ABSENT

Through two exhibition games, and Musselman is still waiting for his centers, Elijah Foster and Darien Williams to perform.

Williams, a graduate transfer from St.John’s, has four points and five rebounds in the two exhibition victories, and Foster, who played just seven games last year before being suspended, has six points and no rebounds.

“We got zero from the center spot again,” Musselman said.

BATS IN LAWLOR

School officials said there are currently bats living in Lawlor Events Center, and fans are being asked not to touch a bat, and to contact a Lawlor personnel is a bat is spotted on the ground. According to reports, the bats are not harmful.

More than 80,000 bats come to Northern Nevada every year. Normally the bats would have left by now, but the warm weather has kept them here. Some of the bats have been relocated.

TICKETS REMAIN

Nevada officials said that 150 tickets remain for the Friday, Nov. 3, exhibition finale against Dominican.

The game is being played at Virginia Street Gym.