New security measures at Lake Tahoe American Century Championship celebrity golf | SierraSun.com

After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the American Century Championship (ACC) celebrity golf tournament will take over Edgewood Tahoe golf course next week, July 11 though 16. The now classic summer event for Tahonians is celebrating its 28th year. According to tournament coordinators, there have been a few changes in security measures and items that can be brought inside Edgewood premises.

As far as people looking to get some golfing in before the tournament starts, Edgewood says it will offer limited golfing through Monday, July 10, then suspend golfing and entry during the tournament; normal operating procedures will resume Monday, July 17.

Access to the tournament will only be allowed during designated hours and there are several items that may be restricted or prohibited. According to tournament coordinators, re-entry back into Edgewood Tahoe for daily ticket holders is not permitted and there will be no spectator admission after scheduled gate hours. No parking will be on-site at Edgewood Tahoe; will call passes can be redeemed in the rear parking lot of Hard Rock Casino. Spectators are asked to observe the autograph policy as no players will be signing autographs during their scheduled rounds. Tournament coordinators recommend spectators prepare and dress accordingly for spending the day outdoors. All persons entering the tournament are subject to search and inspection.

RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED ITEMS

There will be a bag and camera check conducted before spectators are admitted to the tournament. Guidelines for bag use can be found under approved items.

No outside food is allowed, but a bottled water of up to 12 ounces is acceptable; No cups, cans or containers are permitted unless it is for medical or infant needs; no computers or laptops will be permitted unless approved with media credentials; no fireworks or laser pointers; no chairs, seat cushions or bicycles; no pets, only service animals will be allowed onto the property; no knives, firearms or weapons of any sort; no video cameras; no radios or TVs; no sports memorabilia or collectibles if not being worn as clothing. No sporting goods (baseballs, basketballs, footballs, hockey pucks, etc); no professional, long range cameras; detachable lenses or DSLR cameras permitted; no outside alcoholic beverages; no signs or banners. No ladders, periscopes or walkie-talkies; and no Segways or skateboards.

APPROVED ITEMS

Umbrellas with sleeve; opaque bags not exceeding 6X6 inches; clear plastic, vinyl or other carry items not exceeding 19X6X15 inches; a 1-gallon, clear resalable bag; phones, tablets, PDAs allowed, but must be kept silent at all times; still camera with lens no larger than 6 inches with no case; collapsible chair with sleeve; necessary medical supplies, strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles or other necessary infant supplies; binoculars with no binocular case.