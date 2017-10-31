North Tahoe boys’ soccer winning streak hits 17 games

The area's top two soccer teams — North Tahoe and Truckee — squared off on Thursday, Oct. 26, in a game to decide the No. 1 seed heading into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern Region Boys' Soccer Championship.

North Tahoe would remain unbeatable in league play taking a 4-1 victory on the road over Truckee to capture the league's top seed, while the loss keeps Truckee at No. 2.

"It was an awesome performance," said North Tahoe Head Coach Beto Alcaraz. "These guys played their hearts out."

The Lakers (17-2, 16-0 Northern League) fell into an early hole against Truckee (15-5-1, 12-3-1 Northern League) when a corner kick in the 19th minute resulted in an own goal for a 1-0 deficit.

North Tahoe senior Carlos Preciado then evened the game two minutes later with a goal.

"Juan Pablo (Herrera), our captain, was telling me to push in a little bit to help in the mid on the throw-in," Preciado said. "He told me to come in, and then Ricky (Martinez) threw it and J.P. (Herrera) headed it back and I was there and I just hit it in."

The score remained the same until halftime, as play became increasingly physical between the teams.

The Lakers would strike again 11 minutes into the second half when Herrera headed in sophomore Benito Gonzalez's corner kick.

"It all started with me and Benito on one of the sides," Herrera said. "In corner kicks it's really up to who wants it more. They were giving me space, so I stepped in and I scored that goal."

The score would remain the same until the 72nd minute when Gonzalez, a sophomore, put a deep shot on goal that got past Truckee's keeper.

North Tahoe would add another goal in extra time off a deep blast by junior Andres Cerda, making the score 4-1.

The game marked the regular season finale for Truckee, and a season sweep for the Lakers in the regular season series between the teams.

"They are rival games," Herrera said. "At the end of the day, sometimes it's not who plays better soccer, it's who wants it more, and I think both of these games, we were the team that wanted it more."

North Tahoe had one last contest at South Tahoe on Saturday, Oct. 28, where the team concluded the regular season on a 17-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

The Lakers will now play Dayton (9-5-2, 6-4-2 Northern League) in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at Lowry High School. Truckee will take on Yerington (7-5-1, 7-4-1 Northern League) at the same time on Lowry's other field.

North Tahoe reached the regional championship last season, but fell 2-1 against Sparks. The Lakers then dropped a 2-0 contest to Western in the opening round of the state championship tournament. The top two teams out of the Northern Region will qualify for the state tournament.