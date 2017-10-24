North Tahoe football suffers 47-17 loss to Battle Mountain

The North Tahoe Lakers football team dropped a 47-17 road contest against Battle Mountain last Saturday, Oct. 21, but will have one final shot at capturing a Class 2A Northern League win before season's end.

The Lakers (3-5, 0-5 Northern League) loss came at the hands of one of the league's best in Battle Mountain (7-2, 4-1 Northern League), sending the squad to a 0-4 record on the road this season.

After falling behind 41-0 midway through the third quarter against Battle Mountain, junior quarterback Thomas Mercogliano put the Lakers on the board with an 80-yard touchdown run. Junior running back Tony Frankenberg then converted the two-point try to make the game 41-8.

Junior Kobe Robbins intercepted a pass on the following drive to set up the Lakers' next possession at the Battle Mountain 45-yard line.

Mercogliano then broke off a 19-yard run, and later capped the drive with a short touchdown rush. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 41-14.

North Tahoe kicker Stephen Lopez would then convert a 27-yard attempt on the following Lakers possession to make the score 41-17.

Battle Mountain responded with a drive inside the Lakers 20-yard line, but Lopez came up with a loose ball to give North Tahoe possession again.

The Lakers next series resulted in a punt, followed Battle Mountain scoring the game's final touchdown. The failed two-point try left the game at a final score of 47-17.

Mercogliano finished the contest with 154 yards rushing on 21 carries. Frankenberg had 110 yards on 22 carries. Junior Dalton Lamberth led North Tahoe with eight tackles (seven solo).

The Lakers will close out their season at home on Saturday, Oct. 28 against Silver Stage (1-6, 0-5 Northern League). The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com.