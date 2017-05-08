North Tahoe golf team on a roll | SierraSun.com

The North Tahoe High School boys' golf team is riding a wave of wins into their final Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's 2A Northern League events of the 2017 season.

The squad battled windy conditions at Washoe County Golf Course on Monday, April 24, en route to a win with a score of 484.

Sierra Lutheran finished second with 529 strokes, followed by Whittell at 549, and Incline High School at 565.

North Tahoe Sophomore Murphy Scott posted the low individual score of 86. North Tahoe juniors Quine Earley and Connor Hipsley, and Whittell's Alex Byer tied for second at 88.

Colton Nordby (107), Hector Vera (115), and Ben Hopwood (117) rounded out the scores for North Tahoe.

A few days earlier, on Thursday, April 20, the Lakers shot a team low 435 at Eagle Valley Golf Course to finish atop the standings at the event.

Incline High School finished second with 471 strokes, followed by Sierra Lutheran at 513.

Murphy Scott led the Lakers with a 74, followed by Quinn Earley at 81, and Connor Hipsley at 86. Jake Inclan (93), Hector Vera (101), and Ben Hopwood (109) completed the scoring for the Lakers.

Griffin Cooper from Yerington High School posted the low round of the tournament at 68. Satchel Hirsch of Incline High School was second with a 71, followed by Scott.

"Very proud of how our team is playing this season," said Head Coach Steve Munro.

The penultimate league tournament was scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at Hawthorne, Nev. Results not available at press time. The Lakers are also scheduled to play Thursday, May 4, at Edgewood-Tahoe.

The 2A Northern League boys' championship tournament, which is presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers, is scheduled for Friday, May 12, at the 6,461-yard, par-72 Jackpot Golf Club in Jackpot, Nev.

The top three teams, and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams out of the region advance to the NIAA Class 2A Nevada State Boys Golf Championship on Monday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 16, at the 6,421-yard, par-72 Eagle Valley West Golf Course in Carson City. The tournament is presented by the Station Casinos.