North Tahoe Lakers runners shine at Pacific Grove

The North Tahoe cross-country team made the trip to Pacific Grove, Calif., to take on 21 other squads for the Pacific Grove Invitational, and when the dust settled, the girls' squad combined to take an overall first-place finish, while boys' team finished as runners-up.

The racing on Saturday, Oct. 7, was broken down into grade-level divisions for the 5,000-meter event. Junior Josii Johnson led the girls' team with a time of 20 minutes, 55.28 seconds for third place in the junior race. Junior Ella Carr finished shortly after with a time of 21:09.69 for fourth place in the division. Jillian Ferre (22:47.41) was eighth in the junior race, followed by Eland Lindsey (22:59.12) in ninth.

The girls' lone senior, Anna Yamauchi, was the fastest in the class with a first-place time of 21:10.06, to win the senior division.

Cami Carter (24:08.47) and Kathleen Hanley (24:19.66) represented the team's sophomore runners.

Kili Lehmkuhl led the freshmen girls with a time of 21:32.66 for third place in the freshmen race. Alani Pwell (22:55.15) was next for the Lakers in seventh place out of the freshmen runners. Mera Schoonmaker (23:52.18) and Ana Ting Osterhuber (24:04.28) were next in 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Senior JC Schoonmaker led the boys' squad with the team's fastest time. He'd finish the race in 17:03.97 for third place out of the senior division. Jake Inclan (20:18.75) and Shayn Hanley (22:13.22) represented the other senior runners for North Tahoe.

The Lakers' strong junior class boasted three runners with times under 19 minutes. Alex Whitman led the juniors with a time of 18:12.09 for ninth place. Riley Hacker (18:19.84) was 11th out of the junior class, Corey Joslin (18:35.06) was next in 15th, and Max Roske (20:29.70) rounded out the team's junior runners.

The North Tahoe boys' freshman squad was the only of the Lakers groups of runners to have the five competitors necessary to earn a team score out of the grade-level competitions, and took first place with a low score of 30 points, doubling up on second place Greenfield, who finished with 60 points.

Etienne Bordes led the group with a time of 18:36.94 for second place out of the freshman. Phoenix Sanchez came in just under 3 seconds later with a time of 18:39.49 for third place. Cooper Honewell (18:59.15) and Kosan Verkler (19:00.18) were next four sixth and seventh place, respectively. Johncarlo Munoz rounded out the boys' top five finishers with a time of 20:56.22. Connor Johnston (21:53.81) and Justin Whitham (22:22.28) also ran for the freshmen boys.

The Lakers will next compete at the Silver Stage Mach 5K on Friday, Oct. 13.