North Tahoe soccer teams among the elite in Class 3A

North Tahoe's soccer teams continue to prove they belong with the elite in Class 3A with the girls and boys' teams each taking wins at Lowry on Oct. 6.

After dropping their first league game of the year, the Lady Lakers (9-1-1, 8-1-1 Northern League) have reeled off three consecutive wins and sit in second place in the league standings.

On the road at Lowry, the girls netted a first half goal to take a 1-0 advantage going into halftime, and then buried two more goals to win the contest 3-0. Seniors Maria Blanco and Magnolia Neu each tallied a goal in the game, and sophomore Maile Markham scored the team's other goal. Junior AJ Hurt and sophomore Aliza Neu each finished the game with an assist.

Sophomore keeper Casey Garrity picked up her fifth shutout of the season.

The boys' team (11-2, 10-0 Northern League) also topped Lowry, taking a 5-0 victory to remain in first place in the league standings.

Both squads got a week off from play, and will now head to Elko on Friday, Oct. 13. The boys topped Elko 7-2 in their previous meeting this season, while the girls won 2-0.