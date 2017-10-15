High School Football: Pershing County defeats North Tahoe 58-0
October 15, 2017
The Pershing County Mustangs ran wild against North Tahoe piling up 297 rushing yards in a 58-0 win at home on Friday, Oct. 13.
The Mustangs improved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 2A Northern League. The North Tahoe Lakers dropped to 3-4 overall, 0-4 2A Northern League.
The Lakers next face Battle Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 21.
