Ponderosa Golf Course opens April 28 | SierraSun.com

Enough snow has melted in early spring to give golfers a chance to tee off at Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee starting on Friday, April 28.

Course operators plan to have holes four through nine open until the snow melts off holes one through three. Until the course is fully open, tee times will be $20, and golfers will be able to go around as many times as they want (space permitting) on their day of play.

"With six holes open to start the season, this early after the winter Truckee just had, is very exciting for us, and a testament to the great job Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District's maintenance crew does for all our facilities," said Recreation Superintendent Dan O'Gorman in a statement.

A new addition to the golf course this season is Head Professional Ryan Polisso, who is coming in to expand the instructional lesson programs.

"Ponderosa is the perfect location for Truckee's beginner and intermediate golfers looking to start up the sport or improve on specific skill sets", said Polisso in a statement.

He started his career on the maintenance side at Alta Sierra Country Club on the maintenance side, and then got his first assistant pro job at Nevada Country Club where he ran junior clinics.

After moving to Truckee, Ryan has worked at Gray's Crossing and Old Greenwood, where he coached the first PGA Junior League Team, and is annually certified to teach at the Old Greenwood Golf Academy.

To find information about Ponderosa's lesson and clinic programs for youths and adults, visit http://www.tdrpd.org and download the Spring/Summer Activity Guide, or pick one up in the Community Recreation Center.

For more information on Ponderosa rates and lessons visit http://www.ponderosagolfcoursetruckee.com. Book a tee time by calling 530-587-3501.

The golf course is located at 10040 Reynold Way.