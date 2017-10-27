Sierra Bowl on tap for Truckee football

After a tough loss to Fernley in the final seconds of last week's game, the Truckee football team will look to rebound against rival South Tahoe in the annual Sierra Bowl.

The Wolverines (7-2, 6-2 Northern League) will take on the Vikings (5-3, 5-3 Northern League) in a regular season finale that not only has playoff implications at stake, but will serve as the next chapter in the yearly battle for the lake.

The Wolverines won the Sierra Bowl last year in a 21-20 victory, but were then knocked out of the playoffs two weeks later in a 28-20 defeat at the hands of South Tahoe.

This season, Truckee is currently tied with Churchill County and Spring Creek for second place in the league standings. Spring Creek can lock up No. 2 in the league and a first-round playoff bye with a win due to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association tiebreaker rules, while Truckee would need losses from both Spring Creek and Churchill County to capture second place. Fernley wrapped up the regular season league title with their win over Truckee last week.

The Wolverines are 7-1 against the Vikings since 2010.

South Tahoe is led by senior quarterback Peyton Galli. The Vikings quarterback has thrown for 1,788 yards in seven games this year, completed 53 percent of his throws, and has 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year.

Through the air, Galli mixes in several receivers, but his main targets have been seniors Matt Cain and McCallan Castle. The two have combined for 65 catches over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 6 feet, 5 inches, Castle will present a tough matchup for an undersized Wolverines secondary.

On the ground, senior Jakob Costley carries the load for South Tahoe and is coming off three straight games of 170 yards or more, and averages 7.8 yards per carry.

Senior Caleb Moretti leads the Vikings 4-4 defense with 50 tackles (30 solo), and also has two interceptions on the year.

Truckee's offense will be looking for a jumpstart after coming out slow against Fernley last week. Junior quarterback Marcus Bellon is coming off his lowest passing total of the year, being held to 68 yards on 8 of 14 throws against Fernley last week, while on the ground the Wolverines matched their season-low of 153 yards.

Bellon has 1,315 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Junior Marcus Trotter has a team-high 429 rushing yards, followed senior Jamie Parisi with 410, and senior Cole Eichele with 400. Parisi also leads all receivers with 443 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior Michael Doughty has a team-high 63 tackles, followed by Eichele with 62.

Game time for the Sierra Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at Surprise Stadium in Truckee.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com.