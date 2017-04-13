Skiers and riders take advantage of as many spring days as possible before bidding farewell to winter 2016-17 | SierraSun.com

There’s more where that came from – be sure to check your favorite mountain’s website for even more event and spring celebration details.

Even with clouds overhead and raindrops falling at 6,000 feet, you can bet that diehard skiers and riders will be on the mountain.

"This is still pretty cool," said skier Joey Pellegrini. He and a friend are two of many visiting North Lake Tahoe this week while on spring break.

Pellegrini said the rain didn't stop them from making turns, "oh, we can ski this," he said. Their reason for visiting was plain and simple, "Tahoe's just got 'hella' snow – there's just a ton of snow."

Strolling the cobblestone walkways of the Village at Squaw Valley there were guests of all ages with smiles on their faces. It didn't matter that Mother Nature decided to bring a little weather system our way.

"Oh my god, I mean spring skiing here is just so warm and beautiful," said Mundeep Chawla who was visiting from Mountain View, California, for the third time this season with his daughter, Soni.

"Today is kind of a buzz-kill but that's because we know what it's normally like to ski here during the spring," Chawla said.

"We're spoiled with the warm temperatures and good conditions. I've never skied Colorado but I can tell you I think this place is the best in California; it blows away spring skiing on the east coast, for sure."

Peter Yolles is another father who brought his daughter, Amanda, up from the Bay Area for a little Tahoe skiing during spring break.

"Well I like the warm weather and corn snow," Yolles said. His daughter added, "skiing is just fun! But I really like right after it snows – good powder."

Yolles joked, "and of course getting to ski and spend time with your dad, right?"

"Oh yeah!" Amanda said, nodding with a big grin.

Two shoppers at Northstar California, Shawna Erdmann and her daughter Gianna are visiting from El Dorado Hills this week. The pair made the most of the rainy day and look forward to full-swing spring skiing once the clouds part.

"I like Burnout [run] and skiing with my family," Gianna said.

Her mother added, "I'm sure she loves getting to escape from her other siblings to shop with mom and dad in this weather, too."

One of the smallest skiers we interviewed was Zoe Meicler who was enjoying a snack with her mom, Thayer Meicler.

"Spring skiing here is great, it's not too cold and the snow is still good. Zoe's favorite part is riding the chair lifts and the gondola."

The results were unanimous, though we all wish for sunshine, we'll make the most of any conditions; and everyone is excitedly welcoming those famed California spring ski days.

Springtime Events

Springtime in North Lake Tahoe brings plenty of fun activities to go hand-in-glove with beautiful conditions. Be sure to catch events at your favorite mountains scheduled to take us through the home stretch of winter 2016-17.

Easter Egg Hunts

Diamond Peak: This Easter Sunday, April 16, bring the kids to play during an egg hunt on-mountain. Eggs will be hidden all over the mountain and hunting begins at 9a.m. Be on the lookout for golden eggs with special prizes in them.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: Search for eggs hidden around the mountain at Squaw Valley or learn the basics of avalanche awareness and proper beacon techniques while searching for eggs during the Beacon and Eggs Scavenger Hunt.

Sugar Bowl: Kids can hunt for cady-filled eggs hidden around Nob Hill from 9a.m. – 2p.m. Any child age six to 10 who finds the Golden Egg will win a midweek season pass. Ski with the bunny from 10a.m. – 12p.m. and join in delicious Easter Brunch from 7:30a.m. – 2p.m.

Northstar California: Easter activities will be hosted all day at Northstar's village. Kids will delight in the Easter egg dash held on the Overlook at 11a.m. where they'll scramble to get as many of the 5,000 candy and toy-filled eggs as they can.

Some Special Events

BrewSKI: Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe invites skiers and riders age 21 and over to enjoy 13 local craft breweries offering tastings on the Deck from 11a.m. – 2p.m. The event is free for passholders and only $10 for non-passholders.

Share the Love at Tahoe Donner: Bring as many friends as you'd like and each will pay just $19 for a trail pass and $10 for gear rentals. Or take advantage of Two for One Tuesdays through the rest of the season as well as the Good Neighbor Offer where any other resort's pass will get you a full trail pass at a half-day rate.

Spring Skiing's Capital: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is bringing spring-themed cheer to locals and visitors into June. Each weekend is themed with a different wacky costume in mind. The mountain will also host larger events, Tahoe-Truckee Earth Day Celebration on April 22 and the 5th Annual Made in Tahoe Festival on May 27 & 28, to name a couple.

Closing Dates

