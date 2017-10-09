Snowmaking operations begin at Vail Mountain; upgraded chairlifts near completion at Vail and Beaver Creek

Vail Mountain kicked off its snowmaking operations on Golden Peak early Saturday morning, Oct. 7, beginning a ramp up to the 2017-18 season that will, as always, rely on the dual powers of Mother Nature and manmade technology.

Vail is scheduled to open for the season on Thursday, Nov. 17. Beaver Creek is slated to open six days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Both ski resorts also are wrapping up work on chairlift upgrades. At Vail, work is nearing completion on Northwoods Express (Chair 11). The former four-person detachable quad will soon be a high-speed six-person lift capable of increasing uphill capacity by 25 percent. The former lift dated to 1985.

Meanwhile at Beaver Creek, the new Red Buffalo Express will replace the old Drink of Water two-person lift. The new quad will reduce ride time from 8.6 minutes to 4.3 minutes, according to Beaver Creek. Drink of Water was the last remaining lift from Beaver Creek's inaugural 1980 season.