South Lake Tahoe man dominates in championship kickboxing

South Lake Tahoe’s Cameron Church battered his way to winning his fourth championship belt Friday, Sept. 29, in Rohnert Park.

The No. 1 ranked amateur kickboxing world champion needed just three rounds to technically knockout Victor Frost at Graton Resort and Casino.

Church was aggressive from the outset, putting pressure on Frost. Church used an assortment of kicks and combined that with vicious fist combinations to bloody Frost and force the referee to stop the fight after the third round.

The two fighters exchanged hugs and showed respect for each other post fight just before Church’s hand was raised in victory.

Church holds a World Fighting Championship belt and now holds International Kickboxing Federation titles at 165 pounds, 172 pounds and 159 pounds.

The 27-year-old, who is transitioning into a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter, has fought 10 times without a loss.