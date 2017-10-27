Statue honoring Olympic athletes to be unveiled in South Lake Tahoe

After encountering a delay last month, the city of South Lake Tahoe is set to unveil a new sculpture honoring Olympic athletes.

The unveiling ceremony is set for noon on Friday, Oct. 27, in Champions Plaza. The ceremony, which was originally scheduled for September, was delayed due to wildfires in Montana, where the artist creating the statue is based out of.

The idea of Champions Plaza originated after the 2014 Winter Olympics as a way to honor several local athletes who won medals at the games.

The approximate 11-foot bronze sculpture, referred to as the “Spirit of Competition,” represents male and female athletes reaching for a ring. Artist Gareth Curtiss created the sculpture.

… the "Spirit of Competition," represents male and female athletes reaching for a ring.

The public is encouraged to come out for Friday’s ceremony.

Recommended Stories For You

The city plans on formally inducting its first round of National and World Champion Athletes from South Lake Tahoe into the Walk of Champions in the spring of 2018.