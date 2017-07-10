Tahoe Adventure Company brings summer fun to Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Adventure Company is open for the summer months, providing tours and rentals for those looking to mountain bike, paddleboard, kayak, rock climb, hike or backpack.

The company recently kicked off the summer season with its mountain bike rental concession opening on June 23, at the trailhead of the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area outside of Tahoe City.

Featuring a fleet of new Specialized mountain bikes, the concession opened June 23, and will allow guests easy access to the vast network of single-track trails and dirt roads.

Tahoe Cross–Country Ski Area caters to all ability levels with trails suitable for families, beginners, intermediate, and more advanced riders.

Conveniently positioned at the trailhead, the summer mountain bike concession includes mountain bike rentals and accessories, basic tuning services, and guided tours.

Tahoe Adventure Company's years of adventure guiding experience benefits those looking to take advantage of some of Lake Tahoe's best mountain biking terrain. Their fleet of Specialized bikes include men and women's hard tail and full suspension models, as well as children's specific bikes.

"After a long winter, we are excited to hit the trails at Tahoe XC. Trailhead bike rentals is a great amenity for locals and visitors and we are thrilled to be a part of it", said Owner Kevin Hickey.

Open this summer to Tahoe locals and visitors, the goal of the program is to serve the existing mountain bike community and introduce people to the sport for the first time. The cross-country trail system offers access to the Tahoe Rim Trail in addition to milder loop options featuring Tahoe landscapes like wildflower filled meadows, snowmelt creeks, and sweeping views of Lake Tahoe. The variety of terrain meets the needs of every level of rider and offers a wide range of riding conditions.

A variety of daily mountain bike tours will also be departing from Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area.

Bike Tours available through Tahoe Adventure Company are customizable for all abilities, including families and kids. Complete mountain bike instruction and discussions on the fascinating natural and human history of this special region will be covered.

Bike rentals range from $10 up to $75, depending on length of rental and type of mountain bike. Tours through the company range from $95 to $110.

The company also offers multisport tours, which pair mountain biking with either stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or hiking. The multisport tours cost between $125 and $140.

Kayak tour

Every Tuesday through September, Tahoe Adventure Company in conjunction with the Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society will provide a kayak trip to the historical Thunderbird Lodge on the East Shores of Lake Tahoe.

Starting from Sand Harbor, guests paddle an easy one and a half miles among boulder fields to Thunderbird Lodge – known to locals as the Castle in the Sky.

Along the way, knowledgeable guides will point out lake ecology, geology, and natural and human history.

"The scenery is remarkable and there is no better way to arrive at the Lodge than by kayak," said Hickey.

Thunderbird Lodge tours land on a private beach to begin a historic walking tour of the late 1930's estate. Every detail of the distinctive mansion has been meticulously preserved, and arriving by kayak provides an exceptional perspective on features such as the lighthouse and Tahoe's first steel structure, Thunderbird's boathouse. Explore this unique part of Lake Tahoe history with stories of high-stake games of poker hosted by the eccentric Captain George Whittell, Jr.

Whittell Jr.'s legendary story includes glimpses into an unconventional life that included pet lions and elephants, a love of technology, fast cars and exotic women.

The tour costs $135 and includes a kayak rental.

Tahoe Adventure Company also offers several other options for kayak tours.

For more information, and to reserve a mountain bike tour, bike rental, or a kayak tour visit TahoeAdventureCompany.com or call 530-913-9212.