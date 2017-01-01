Tahoe skiing: Guided backcountry tours available at Squaw-Alpine | SierraSun.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows recently announced it has partnered with Alpenglow Expeditions to provide lift-accessed guided backcountry skiing and snowboarding in terrain surrounding the ski resort.

Available for the 2016-17 ski season, guests can book a day of guided skiing or snowboarding with Alpenglow to explore backcountry areas adjacent to Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Following a rigorous application process, Alpenglow Expeditions received a U.S. Forest Service (USFS) permit to conduct winter backcountry guiding on USFS lands for backcountry enthusiasts.

Alpenglow and Squaw Valley will also team up on a $2,500 donation to the Sierra Avalanche Center to support the nonprofit’s mission to inform and educate the public about backcountry avalanche conditions in the greater Lake Tahoe area.

“The professional guides at Alpenglow Expeditions are intimately familiar with the backcountry ski terrain in Lake Tahoe and we are tremendously excited to provide access to some of the best lift accessed backcountry skiing and snowboarding in the Western United States,” said Andy Wirth, CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Alpenglow Expeditions plans to guide small groups in two zones located outside of Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows boundaries.

At Alpine Meadows, Alpenglow Expeditions guides will lead tours in the area known as “Munchkins,” backcountry terrain located to the north east of Scott Peak.

At Squaw Valley, Alpenglow Expeditions guides will lead backcountry activities in the area known as Tram Ridge located to the north of Broken Arrow.

“Being able to guide in my own backyard is a dream come true and we aim to be a cornerstone in our community, promoting backcountry safety, education and training in Lake Tahoe,” says Adrian Ballinger, owner and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions.

This article was provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Visit squawalpine.com to learn more.