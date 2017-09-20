Tahoe Trail Running Series nearing conclusion

One of Big Blue Adventure's most popular events, the Emerald Bay Trail Run, was contested on Sunday, Sept. 17, with 351 runners making their way across 7 miles of trails from Eagle Point Campground to the finish line at Lester Beach at D.L. Bliss State Park.

This year's race would be won by Jordan Fields, 24, of Sacramento, Calif., with a time of 46 minutes, 46 seconds. Caroline Almkvist, of South Lake Tahoe, was the top woman runner, finishing with at time of 53:29 to claim first place. Alkvist was the eighth overall finisher.

The Emerald Bay Trail Run is one the most popular races Big Blue Adventure puts on throughout the year, consistently drawing the maximum number of entrants, according to Director of Operations Bryan Rickards. This year's race was no different, as the maximum of 400 runners signed up for the event.

The competitors set out from the start at Eagle Point — the western edge of Emerald Bay — and ran along the Tahoe coastline, wrapping around Emerald Bay until reaching the finish line at Lester Beach.

Michael Lansing, of Reno, crossed the finish line slightly more than a minute after Fields for a second-place finish. Carson City's Joes Luis Ramirez was next with a time of 48:15. Nicholas Martin, of Truckee, was the top local finisher with a time of 50:15 for fourth place. Incline Village resident, Ross McMahan was next with a time of 51:25 for fifth place.

On the women's side, Kelly Norse, of Tahoe City, finished with a time of 1 hour, 57 seconds for third place. Mary Potorski, of South Lake Tahoe, took fifth place to round out the top finishers from around the lake.

The Emerald Bay Trail Run is the eighth race of the Tahoe Trail Running Series, which scores the top three finishes for each competitor to come up with a series champion. The Great Trail Race on Oct. 8 serves as the series finale.

Big Blue Adventure will then bring back the Lederhosen 5K on Saturday, Sept. 23, after a one-year absence. The Oktoberfest-themed race will take runners on an out and back course on the Squaw Valley Trail. There will also be awards for best lederhosen.

Registration for the event costs $45 online until Friday, Sept. 22, and then increases to $50 for onsite registration.

"It has been going on for four years," said Rickards. "But we didn't do it last year, because of the first Truckee Marathon. With all of the planning it would've been too difficult."

The second annual Truckee Marathon and Truckee Half Marathon will be contested the following day, taking marathon runners from downtown Truckee, around Donner Lake, back toward Truckee, and as far east as Union Mills before heading back to downtown Truckee for the finish. The route features 26 miles with 2,750 feet of ascent.

Online registration for the marathon costs $110 and ends on Friday, Sept. 22. The half marathon costs $95. There's also a relay option for the marathon at a cost of $220.

For more information or to register visit TahoeTrailRunning.com.