 This is what October powder skiing on Loveland Pass looks like | SierraSun.com

This is what October powder skiing on Loveland Pass looks like

Hugh Carey
Summit Daily News

On Oct. 3, eager skiers and snowboarders trekked out to Loveland Pass in Summit County for some early season powder turns. Nearby ski area Arapahoe Basin had received 19 inches of snow in two days as of Oct. 2. The conditions were cold enough for light snow and deep enough to avoid hitting the ground — if you could find the right route.

