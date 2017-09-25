Thousands to descend upon Squaw Valley for Spartan Race World Championship

Spartan Race, the world's leading obstacle race company, will host the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship at Squaw Valley Ski Resort on Sept. 30. This marks the third consecutive year that North Lake Tahoe has hosted obstacle racing's preeminent championship event.

At Squaw Valley, this year's pinnacle event will feature more than 10,000 of the world's greatest athletes from more than 30 countries. They will compete to win $100,000 in cash and prizes, as part of the $500,000 in cash and prizes awarded during the 2017 race season, the most of any singular Spartan Race.

In order to qualify for the World Championship heat, competing athletes finished in the top five at Spartan Races around the world during the 2017 qualifying season. To win in Lake Tahoe means an athlete has cemented themselves in obstacle racing history and can claim the title of "Spartan Race World Champion" alongside athletes like Amelia Boone, Hobie Call and Zuzana Kocumova.

"North Lake Tahoe's unique high-altitude terrain attracts competitive athletes all year long and is a natural fit for obstacle racing," said Amber Burke, Events and Communications Manager at North Lake Tahoe. "Spartan Race is a cornerstone event for the area that highlights many of our core destination offerings — human powered sports, outdoor adventure, high-altitude training and healthy competition within a supportive community."

Over the course of two days, races for all types of athletes and families will test strength, endurance and resolve. At various time intervals, the Spartan Race World Championship Beast (13 plus miles/ 30 plus obstacles) will take place alongside the Elite, Competitive and Open category Beast races on Saturday and Sunday, in addition to the Ultra Beast (26 plus miles/ 50 plus obstacles) on Sunday. Childaren's races ranging from half mile (ages 4-8), 1 mile (ages 9-13) and 2 miles (ages 11-14) will also take place on both days.

Obstacles intended to push athletes deep into their discomfort zones will be strategically placed over varied terrain. Some obstacles that competitors will encounter will be familiar from previous races but others are venue-specific and terrain-inspired. What can be expected is fire, mud, water, barbed wire, and elevations between 6,224 feet and upwards of 9,000 feet that test mental fortitude and physical strength.

"North Lake Tahoe is the ideal venue for human powered sports," said Burke. "From kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and fishing on the lake to endless hiking and biking trails, rock climbing and more, athletes can experience a wide variety of outdoor adventures."