Tonight’s Incline High football game canceled

Tonight's Incline football home game against Valley Christian has been canceled, according to information from Incline High School.

The Highlanders sought a replacement opponent after Valley Christian, out of Roseville, Calif., forfeited earlier this week, but none could be found in time.

“We truly apologize to Incline,” Valley Christian Athletic Director Brad Gunter Jr. said. “This kills us to make this call, but we didn't have any options — we only had 10 guys.”

Gunter said the Valley Christian program began the season with 17 players, but injuries and players on concussion protocol dropped the team down to 10 available players for this week’s game. He also said it’s only the second time in his 22 years as athletic director for the school that one of Valley Christian’s teams has forfeited a game.

“If we had 12 we would be there,” said Gunter. “If we had 11 we would've shown up.”

The game was to serve as the start of Incline's alumni weekend with the 1971-73 state champion teams to be honored during the contest. As part of alumni weekend, the inaugural Highlander Pride Golf Tournament will be held at the Golf Courses at Incline Village — Championship Course on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon. Registration is still open at a cost of $175 per player for the four-player scramble format, and can be done online at HighlanderPride.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Incline (2-2) is next scheduled to travel to Lovelock, Nev., on Oct. 13, to play the Pershing County junior varsity squad.

The Highlanders will conclude their season at home on Oct. 20 against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.