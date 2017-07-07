Truckee Air Show cleared for takeoff | SierraSun.com

The annual Truckee Air Show & Family Festival is set to take flight on Saturday, July 8, with a day packed full of aerial displays, exhibits, speakers, and aviation history.

This year's air show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, and will feature performances by Red Bull Race Pilot Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Wingsuit Team, and other displays of flight.

Chambliss will come to the Truckee Air Show hot off a win in the Red Bull Air Race series, taking the victory in Budapest, Hungary on July 2. It was his first win in a Red Bull Air Race in nine years, according to redbullairrace.com.

Entry to the air show is free with all of the proceeds raised going toward local programs.

"The (Truckee Tahoe) Airport District funds all the costs," Margaret Skillicorn, Director of PR/Marketing, said. "Anything we raise goes to local youth organizations in the area."

Now in its sixth-straight year, the air show has grown from a small event with some flyovers to a full-blown air show.

"When we started in 2012 it was an air fair," Skillicorn said. "We had flybys and static displays. Now we've grown it into a full air show with aerobatic performers."

There will be numerous static aircraft displays on the ground, including the largest plane ever at the festival — a Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules Airlifter.

There will also be dozens of vendors on hand selling arts and crafts, and food and drink. The festival will also have a U.S. Air Force Rapid Strike Display Flight Simulator.

Speaking during the airshow will be a pair of aviation legends. Aerobatic performer and instructor Wayne Handley will address the audience from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"He's one of the top air show performers and aerobatic instructor's of all-time," said Skillicorn.

Following Handley's speech will be World War II Triple Ace Fighter Pilot Col. Clarence E. "Bud" Anderson, who will have the stage from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

One of the primary focuses of the festival, according to Skillicorn, is encouraging youngsters to be involved in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM). Last year ,the aircraft show introduced an expo to the list of events, and this year art will be added to the mix as Altice USA and Suddenlink Communications sponsor a STEAM Expo.

The expo will feature interactive exhibits of science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics, a solar racetrack, and miniature drones.

"A big part of our show is inspiring youth toward STEAM," Skillicorn said. "Our whole show is really about inspiring youth, and educating them."

The festival will also have puppet shows for younger children, a Lego robotic station, stilt walkers, games, art, face painting, and a bounce house.

Children ages 8 to 17 can also sign up to take a free flight on Sunday, July, 9, where volunteer pilots and ground crew from the Experimental Aircraft Association Truckee Chapter 1073 Young Eagles Program will take youngsters up in an airplane.

For more information and to see a full list of activities visit truckeetahoeairshow.com.