Truckee athletes shine at Bob Shaffer Track Classic | SierraSun.com

The Truckee High School track and field teams each took first place at the Bob Shaffer Track Classic on Tuesday, April 25, in Truckee.

The boys' team finished with 277 points. The girls' team ended up with 284.5 points.

Head Coach Diana Yale said she was proud of the track and field teams.

"Coach Shaffer would be proud as well. We had tremendous support from coaches, athletes, and volunteers to make this happen. Having this amazing track and field facility is a game- changer for us," she said.

"There were so many outstanding performances. It's really just a dream come true for the team, the school, for the community. Looking forward to many other home meets in the future."

Cole Eichele, who won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.84 seconds, led the Truckee boys' track team. He also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.49 seconds.

Teammate Michael Doughty finished third in the 100-meter race in 12.29 seconds.

Telez Manahan won the 400-meter race in 53.39 seconds.

In the boys' field events, Wulfe Retzlaff paced the Wolverines. He took first place in the shot put (43 feet, 9.5 inches), and first in the discus (119 feet, 3 inches). Dominic Acevedo was third in the shot put (40 feet, 7 inches). Jackson Skaff was second in the discus (97 feet, 10 inches).

Tyler Davis was first in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), and Manahan was first in the long jump (21 feet, 2 inches).

Abby Baier led the Truckee girls' team with wins in the long jump (16 feet, 1.5 inches) and triple jump (32 feet, 6 inches).

Heather Pendleton took first place in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch); Marlena Montano was first in the discus (76 feet, 10 inches), and second in the shot put (26 feet, 8 inches).

Sara Sawyer was first in the shot put (30 feet, 1 inch), and second in the discus (73 feet, 9 inches).

Brenna Wapstra-Scott captured first place in the 400 meters (60.36 seconds), second in the 800 meters (2:23.77), and third in the 200 meters (28.96 seconds.

Ava Seelenfreund was first in the 100 meters (13.41 seconds), and Britta Winans was second in the 200 meters (28.37 seconds).

Four other high schools were invited to participate in the event — South Tahoe, North Tahoe, Incline, and Whittel. Truckee track and field athletes will compete at regionals on May 6 in Fallon, Nev.