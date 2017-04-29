Truckee baseball to honor senior players | SierraSun.com

The Truckee High School baseball team will host their Senior Farewell game against the Lowry Buckaroos at Peccole Park at University of Nevada, Reno on Saturday, April 29.

The Wolverines will be saying goodbye to seven seniors — Will Belden, Connor Bullion, Jayden Commendatore, David Dalicandro, Jack Englert, Christain Foley-Penrose and Max Wingard — who will all be moving on to college and life adventures.

Although the Wolverines (4-17 overall, 2-14 3A Northern) have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs, it is unlikely they will make it as they have fallen short of early expectations.

The record snowfall this winter and lingering snow storms throughout the spring pretty much eliminated any chance of the team being able to practice outside this season.

The Wolverines were forced to hold all but 4 practices inside the school gym. This, along with a couple season-ending injuries, were more than Truckee could overcome.

Pitcher and first baseman Will Belden will be attending California State University, Monterey Bay, and will continue to play baseball. He will be perusing a degree in communications.

Shortstop Connor Bullion will be attending Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz to play baseball and study kinesiology. Connor hopes to transfer to a university in two years to continue playing baseball and earn his degree.

Catcher Jayden Commendatore is continuing his education and baseball career at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Jayden will be pursuing a physics degree, while playing baseball at the NAIA level.

Outfielder David Dalicandro will be attending the University of California, San Diego in the fall and has his sights set on an environmental engineering degree.

Outfielder Jack Englert is heading off to Santa Barbara Community College this summer with the goal of making the football team, while taking classes and working toward a business degree.

Outfielder Christian Foley-Penrose will be continuing his education at California State University, Chico, and has enrolled in the nursing program.

And outfielder Max Wingard will be headed to Colby Sawyer in New London, New Hampshire in the fall. Max will be on the NCAA Division I ski team and possibly walking on to their Division III baseball team. Max will be working toward a degree in sports management.

The Wolverines wrap up their regular season in the next couple weeks. They host games against Lowry on Friday, April 28., at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Truckee River Regional Park. The Wolverines also play on Saturday, April 29, at Peccole Park 10 a.m.

Truckee will then host Sparks on Tuesday, May 2, at Governor's Bowl in Reno at 3 p.m., and finish their season by traveling to Dayton High School for a doubleheader on Friday May 5 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and a final game on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

The Senior Farewell will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.