Truckee boys and girls’ soccer undefeated in league play

The Truckee boys and girls' soccer teams have continued their hot starts to the season with the girls reeling off their fourth consecutive win to start Northern League play; while the boys sit at 3-0 in league and have won five-straight games.

The girls have been solid since league play opened on Sept. 8, taking wins over Spring Creek, Elko, Sparks, and Churchill County by a combined 25-0 margin.

Junior Ava Seelenfreund has led the squad over that span, finding the back of the net eight times in the last four games and assisting on another four goals, including a three-assist game in the team's last outing on Sept. 15 against Churchill County.

Junior Amber Simonpietri has continued to play well with five goals since league play began, including four goals in the last two games.

Truckee's other leading scorers include senior Olivia Vigano, who had a hat trick and two assists against Churchill County, and sophomore Alondra Villa, who tallied three goals against Sparks on Sept. 13.

Senior Olivia Koster and sophomore Liliana Hosefros each have two goals for Truckee.

The defending Class 3A state champions Truckee (5-4, 4-0 Northern League) will look to continue to build momentum when they travel across the lake on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to face rivals South Tahoe (3-3, 2-0 Northern League). Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Boys' soccer

The Truckee boys' team has gotten off to nearly as hot of a start as the girls, outscoring their three Northern League opponents 21-2 to start the year.

Truckee opened league play on the road against Spring Creek on Sept. 8, and took a 5-1 win behind a hat trick from senior Joel Garcia. Junior Jesse Sanchez and sophomore Chris Medina also scored in the game.

"Spring Creek is always hard to play at home, so we knew we had to be at our best and had to take care of business," said Head Coach Casey Eberhardt in an email to the Sun.

Medina scored the first goal early in the game, receiving a pass from Garcia for a header.

Garcia then netted a pair of goals within 3 minutes.

Spring Creek was held to one shot on goal for the whole game, but managed to find the net on their one opportunity coming on the heels of a free kick.

"Our defense was caught watching the ball," Eberhardt said. "And Spring Creek was able to tap the ball into the near post for a goal."

Sanchez then added a goal before halftime, followed by Garcia's final goal in the 73rd minute.

The Wolverines then traveled to Elko the following day where the boys took an 8-1 win. The Indians won at Truckee last season, but the Wolverines opened this year's contest strong with senior Carlos Rivera scoring off a free kick by junior Patrick Sullivan in the 8th minute.

Senior Toni Oregal then scored five minutes later on a 40-yard blast. Junior Cristian Ruiz would score shortly after, followed by a goal from Sanchez. Oregal then scored his second goal of the game just before half to make the score 5-0.

Truckee would add another three goals in the second half, as the team cruised to victory. Oregal, Garcia, and Ruiz each had two goals in the game.

Truckee then went on to take an 8-0 win over Churchill County on Sept. 15 (statistics not available),

The Wolverines (6-2, 3-0 Northern League) will next host South Tahoe (3-2-2, 2-0-1 Northern League) on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.