Truckee cross-country qualfiies for state

There was an excitement in the air as 13 teams and 97 athletes for cross-country teams met to take the stage at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Class 3A Regional Championships at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, Nev.

The Truckee boys' team placed second overall out of eight teams in the 5,000-meter 3A division with 68 points. The boys will move on as one of the top three teams from the Northern Region to earn a berth into the Class 3A NIAA State Championships next weekend. Spring Creek won the meet with a low score of 41 points. Elko also qualified their team to state with 73 points for third place.

Sophomore Montana Montgomery proved powerful in leading the Truckee boys with a second-place finish out of 58 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds. Junior Calin Laine was next in fifth place with a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds.

Sophomore Ben Breuch (18:17) pushed the middle of the pack for eighth overall. Junior Ids Popstra (18:59) was next in 25th place, followed by junior KC Larkins (19:21) in 29th, junior Jordan Guldman (19:35) in 33rd, and freshman Wyatt Peek (19:45) in 34th place.

“I believe that with a new race strategy, focus, and teamwork all our training will pay off at states.”Elizabeth MorganTeam captain

The boys will conclude their season on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. with the state meet at Shadow Mountain Park.

"We have put in countless hours of hard work to get to this point," said Laine, who is a team captain. "Going into the state meet, we need to simply trust our training and race smart as a team. Everybody is ready to put it all out there on the course and be successful. It should be a great race to end the season with."

The day continued and started to warm as the sun beat down on the Shadow Park course. The Truckee girls' squad would race next and qualified for state with 68 points for a third place out five teams in the 5,000-meter race. Spring Creek captured the title with a score of 33 points, followed by Elko with 66 points.

Sophomore Isabella Terrazas ran a smooth and poised race, placing fourth overall as an individual with a time of 20 minutes, 44 seconds; while a determined freshman, Carly Davis pushed for fifth place with a time of 21 minutes, 5 seconds.

Freshman Hana Mazur (22:33) was next in 17th, followed by sophomore Deanna Sunnergren (23:10) in 23rd place, senior Elizabeth Morgan (23:14) in 24th, freshman Ella Freeman (23:20) in 26th, and freshman Grace Hodous (24:05) in 30th place out of 39 athletes.

The Truckee girls' squad had some athletes still healing from early season injuries this postseason, but the girls proved strong and focused as a team.

"The team put forth a great effort at regionals," said team captain Elizabeth Morgan. "I believe that with a new race strategy, focus, and teamwork all our training will pay off at states."

Both Truckee teams have their sights set on the NIAA 3A State Championship this Saturday, Nov. 4, at Shadow Mountain Park. The Truckee boys' race at 10:30 a.m. The Truckee girls race at 12:40 p.m.

"Both boys and girls need to make up about 20-30 points to have a chance at that first place spot," said Head Coach Rob McClendon. "The only way to that is with great team pack running."