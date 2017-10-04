Truckee cross-country shines at home meet

It was a gorgeous autumn day, as the Truckee High School cross-country team took the stage for the 5,000-meter Truckee Cross-Country Invitational at the Ponderosa Golf Course.

Truckee had a solid day on the course with the girls' team taking first place on Saturday, Sept. 30, while the boys' team produced the top two individual finishers for third place as a team.

The boys' squad ran an impressive race as sophomore Montana Montgomery led from start to finish claiming first place overall against a field of 66 racers with a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds. Junior Calin Laine (17:37) also ran a solid race as he grabbed second overall.

The boys finished with a 64 points for third. McQueen won the meet with a low score of 38 points, followed by Carson with 39.

Junior Ids Propstra (19:11), junior Grant Nicely (20:31), and junior Evan Opsal (20:38) rounded out the Wolverines' top five finishers.

The girls' squad took home the overall victory, topping three other teams for first place with a low score of 30 points. Carson was next with 36 points, followed by McQueen with 59 points.

Recommended Stories For You

Freshman Carly Davis impressed during the race, coming in first for Truckee, and second overall out of 28 competitors with a time of 20:27. Carson senior Rheanna Fallini-Jackson won the race with time of 19:49.

Truckee sophomore Isabella Terrazas (20:59), was next for the team finishing in fourth place. Freshman Hana Mazur (21:09) took home a fifth-place finish, even though she lost a shoe mid-race.

Freshman Amelia Swanson (21:23) was seventh for Truckee, followed by sophomore Deanna Sunnergren (23:00) in 12th place.

The Truckee junior varsity squads also had a strong showing with sophomore Benjamin Breuch taking the win with a time of 18:49. Freshman Wyatt Peek (19:58) made it one-two for Truckee with a second-place finish.

The boys finished third out of five teams with 59 points. McQueen's junior varsity squad took the win with 31 points, followed by Carson with 46.

On the girls' side, freshman Ella Freeman claimed first place with a time of 23:22. Freshman Grace Hodous followed her across the line with a time of 23:29 for second place.

The Truckee girls didn't have enough members in the race to register a team score. The Carson junior varsity team won with 36 points.

"We showed really well at our home meet, winning three out of the four races," said Truckee Head Coach Rob McClendon. "Thank you to Ponderosa golf course for allowing us to have a great facility to use; it was a pretty amazing course, and I think the athletes really enjoyed it. We are looking to grow that meet in the future. Truckee is such a great place to host a meet like this, bringing teams from California and Nevada to compete on a solid course at altitude."

Truckee will next head to Woodward Park, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the Clovis Invitational.