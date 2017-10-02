Truckee defeats South Tahoe in boys’ tennis

The south Tahoe boys’ tennis team was edged 10-8 Thursday, Sept. 28, by host Truckee.

“Our doubles teams are improving,” said Vikings head coach Will Davenport. “If our singles stay strong and we swing another doubles match our way we can beat them.”

Vikings No. 1 singles player Mickey Sullivan and Nos. 2 and 3, Juan Vazquez and Bryin Schouten, respectively, each won two matches apiece, putting six points toward the South Tahoe total.

Quinn Proctor and Pete Sullivan won two of their three doubles matches to account for the Vikings final points.

The Vikings face Churchill at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in the regional semifinals.

If they win, they most likely will get their third shot against Truckee in the regional final.