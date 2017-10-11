Truckee girls climb within a game of first place in volleyball standings
October 11, 2017
Truckee's volleyball team (12-11, 7-3 Northern League) picked up a pair of victories last week to climb within a game of first place in the league.
After talking a win at Fernley in straight sets, the Wolverines went on to avenge an earlier loss to Dayton with another win in straight sets.
Truckee would dominate Dayton during the game on Oct. 6, taking the contest 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.
Junior Ryleigh Hogland led the team with 17 kills. Sophomore Kelly Cross and senior Madison Bromley each finished with eight kills. Cross also finished with a team-high eight digs. Senior Jordan Brown led the team with 48 assists.
Truckee will next be at Churchill County (6-12, 4-7 Northern League) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 (results not available at time of press).
The girls will then host Sparks (0-12, 0-10 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Update: Multiple fires burning in Nevada County; 857-acre Lobo Fire 30 percent contained
- As baby boomers leave slopes, millennials fail to fill gap
- Tahoe ski resorts way down list of SKI magazine’s reader survey
- Lake Tahoe’s kokanee salmon are spawning in Taylor Creek — and you shouldn’t miss it
- Lobo, McCourtney fires continue to burn in Nevada County; thousands without power