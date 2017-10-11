Truckee girls climb within a game of first place in volleyball standings

Truckee's volleyball team (12-11, 7-3 Northern League) picked up a pair of victories last week to climb within a game of first place in the league.

After talking a win at Fernley in straight sets, the Wolverines went on to avenge an earlier loss to Dayton with another win in straight sets.

Truckee would dominate Dayton during the game on Oct. 6, taking the contest 25-14, 25-11, 25-20.

Junior Ryleigh Hogland led the team with 17 kills. Sophomore Kelly Cross and senior Madison Bromley each finished with eight kills. Cross also finished with a team-high eight digs. Senior Jordan Brown led the team with 48 assists.

Truckee will next be at Churchill County (6-12, 4-7 Northern League) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 (results not available at time of press).

The girls will then host Sparks (0-12, 0-10 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.