Truckee girls cross-country takes second at state meet

On a cool Saturday, Nov. 4, Truckee runners competed in the 5,000-meter Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State High School Cross-County Championships at Shadow Mountain Park, Sparks, Nev.

The Truckee girls' squad did exactly what they set out to do, run as a team, and that resulted in finishing as the state runners-up, finishing second out of seven teams with 59 points.

Freshman Carly Davis led the Truckee girls with great focus to earn a spot on the podium with a time of 20 minutes, 53 seconds for sixth place out of 56 athletes.

"I'm really proud of my team, we ran as a pack," Davis said. "We've improved a lot over the season."

Sophomore Isabella Terrazas (21:03) was next for Truckee, placing eight overall, while a strong performance from freshman Hana Mazur (21:06) was good enough for ninth overall.

"The Truckee cross-country team and coaches had such a big impact on me," said freshman Hana Mazur on the season. "I learned so many new things about myself. It has been a great experience".

Freshman Amelia Swanson (22:32) was next for Truckee in 25th overall, followed by Deanna Sunnergren (23:07) in 29th overall, team captain senior Elizabeth Morgan (23:14) in 30th overall, and freshman Ella Freeman (23:14) in 31st overall.

South Tahoe sophomore Carissa Buchholz won the meet with a time of 19:52.

On the boys' side, sophomore Montana Montgomery led Truckee from the beginning, believing he belonged with Nevada's fastest Class 3A runners, and held that pace for a second-place individually out of 59 athletes. Montgomery would also defeat last year's cross-country state champion, Bryce Odegard, from Pahrump Valley, Nev.

"It was a hard course that challenged your strength," Montgomery said. "I set out to give the former state champion and soon to be state champion a run for their money. I ran my race and no one else's. I felt I put forth my best effort. Hopefully, people can begin to understand my potential. All my hard work has paid off. I'd like to thank my family and teammates for their support and help. I'd like to congratulate the winner as well. He is one tough kid."

Spring Creek senior William Fallini-Haas won the meet with the fastest time out of any class, finishing at 16:39.

The Truckee boys' team finished in fifth place overall out of seven teams with 115 points. Spring Creek won the meet with a low score of 43 points. Elko was next with 48 points.

Junior Ids Popstra (19:10) was next for Truckee in 30th overall, followed by junior Jordan Guldman (19:12) in 31st, sophomore Ben Breuch (19:15) in 35th, junior KC Larkins (19:31) in 41st, junior Calin Laine (19:45) in 46th, and junior Grant Nicely (20:31) in 55th overall.

The Truckee cross-country team was coached in the 2017 season by Head Coach Rob McClendon, Coach Diana Yale and Assistant Coach Geoff Quine.

Sierra Sun staff reporter Justin Scacco contributed to this report.